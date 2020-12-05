The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 210 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC opened at $254.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $264.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDFC shares. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

