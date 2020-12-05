SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth $17,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVMK. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,176 shares of company stock worth $635,276 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

