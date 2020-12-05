78,546 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

