GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of GSI Technology worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.89.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.