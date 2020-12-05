Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $39,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

