Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,177 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

