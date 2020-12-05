Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242,617 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE AVAL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.36. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

