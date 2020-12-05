Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262,218 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

