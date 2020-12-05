Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,065 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 424,985 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,723,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,697,000 after buying an additional 322,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 290,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 247,607 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.10 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

