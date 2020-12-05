Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,379 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.