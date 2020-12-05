Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,182 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

LB stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

