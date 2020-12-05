Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 213,251 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 213,251 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,469,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $167,535,000 after purchasing an additional 565,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $164.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,815 shares of company stock worth $4,962,308. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

