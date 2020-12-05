Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,515,707 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Radian Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 221,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radian Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 146.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Radian Group stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.