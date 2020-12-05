Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American National Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in American National Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,111 shares of company stock worth $86,729. Company insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

