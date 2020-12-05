Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after buying an additional 203,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

