Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 80.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $625,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HY stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.15. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

