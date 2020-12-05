Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Veritone at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.