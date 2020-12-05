PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $67.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

