Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 4.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

