LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $314,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $19.66 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.