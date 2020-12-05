Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.