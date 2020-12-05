Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $1,157,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $7,506,077.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,119,598 shares of company stock worth $47,489,695. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

