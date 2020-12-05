Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of American National Group worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 339.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth $284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $120.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer purchased 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,111 shares of company stock worth $86,729. 23.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

