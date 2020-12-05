Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 23,229 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sharps Compliance worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,789.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $191,686. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $134.03 million, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

