Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $191,000 in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of WRI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

