LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,328 shares of company stock worth $4,442,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.94. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

