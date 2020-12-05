Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,734 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,650 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 448,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,065 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 630,021 shares during the period.

RCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

