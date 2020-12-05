Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

