Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SMART Global worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.40 million, a PE ratio of -482.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

