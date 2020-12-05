Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Invacare worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invacare by 17.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 170,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Invacare by 51.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 140,736 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Invacare by 259.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 133,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invacare during the third quarter worth $654,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVC opened at $9.09 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

