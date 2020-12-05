Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Palomar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $251,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $59,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,850. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

