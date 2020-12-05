Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 199,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 260,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,215 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

