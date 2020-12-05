First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,311,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 324.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

