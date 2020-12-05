Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.66 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

