Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,539 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Genesco worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Genesco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.63. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. 140166 boosted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.