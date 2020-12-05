Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

