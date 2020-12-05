Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.03. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.