15,449 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $196,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $4,729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $55.02 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

