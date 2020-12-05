Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on H shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,031. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

