Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE CBT opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

