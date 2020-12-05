Sei Investments Co. Has $947,000 Stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in China Yuchai International by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CYD opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

