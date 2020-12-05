BlackRock Inc. Has $96.51 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $96,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,965 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $779,775.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,869.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,523. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $147.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $151.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

