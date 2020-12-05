BlackRock Inc. Sells 31,411 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.68% of PJT Partners worth $97,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,402,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.