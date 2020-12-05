BlackRock Inc. Has $102.05 Million Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,153,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Cardtronics worth $102,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 67,089 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

