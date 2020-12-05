BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.07% of Otter Tail worth $104,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.