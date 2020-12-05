Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $105,153. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of TRST opened at $6.36 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

