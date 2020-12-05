Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hostess Brands worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock valued at $61,005,290. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

