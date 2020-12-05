Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 131,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 245,430 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.