MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

MTG stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

