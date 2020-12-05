Aperio Group LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.85. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.